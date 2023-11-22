Recordent Introduces WhatsApp Payment Reminders for Enhanced Engagement and Timely Payments

Recordent, a pioneering credit and payment reporting platform in India, has announced an exciting enhancement to its payment reminder notifications feature. The platform will now utilize the globally used messaging platform WhatsApp as an additional medium to send reminders, in addition to existing channels like E-Mail, SMS, and IVR. This innovative addition is custom-tailored to enhance engagement and uplift collection rates, providing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a streamlined approach to managing their financial responsibilities.

For SMEs, timely payments are essential for maintaining operational balance. Any delays in payments can have a significant impact on their cash flow, affecting day-to-day operations, inventory management, and growth opportunities. To address this challenge, Recordent has integrated WhatsApp as a reliable and efficient payment reminder system. By promptly reminding clients of pending payments, SMEs can maintain a steady cash flow and sustain their operations smoothly.

The integration of WhatsApp for payment reminders brings several advantages to business operations and efficiency. Through personalized messages, clients’ individual needs are met, ensuring prompt payments. The use of WhatsApp expedites reminders, as notifications are read within minutes, significantly reducing delays and enhancing overall system efficiency. This strategic integration perfectly aligns with Recordent’s dedication to empowering its clients while benefiting the organization.

Complementing the WhatsApp payment reminder service, Recordent has introduced Collection notices from Recordent Credit Registry. These notices aim to create a sense of urgency and accountability providing a comprehensive communication trail and accessibility to payment history. This feature expedites the resolution of default payments without negatively impacting the buyer-seller relationship.

Mr. Winny Patro, CEO, and Co-founder of Recordent Pvt Ltd, highlighted the critical role of timely payments and effective communication in achieving financial success. The integration of WhatsApp as a convenient and cost-effective solution for payment reminders, along with the newly added Collection notices from Recordent’s Credit Registry, underscores the company’s commitment to adaptive and comprehensive solutions for its clients.

Recordent has a successful subscriber base of 11,000+ members/customers and has facilitated the uploading of approximately 8.5 Lakhs+ invoices to date. Leading companies like PM Cona, Pennar Industries, Furlenco, and BhadePay have benefited from Recordent’s credit management portfolio efficiently.

—

FAQs

1. How does the integration of WhatsApp benefit SMEs and MSMEs?

The integration of WhatsApp as a payment reminder system ensures that SMEs and MSMEs can maintain a steady cash flow promptly reminding clients of pending payments, thereby sustaining their operations smoothly.

2. What advantages does the WhatsApp payment reminder service bring to business operations?

Through personalized messages, individual client needs are met, ensuring prompt payments. WhatsApp expedites reminders, as notifications are read within minutes, reducing delays and enhancing overall system efficiency.

3. What are Collection notices from Recordent Credit Registry?

Collection notices are a feature aimed at creating a sense of urgency and accountability accounting for the communication trail and ensuring accessibility to payment history. They facilitate the resolution of default payments without negatively impacting the buyer-seller relationship.

4. How does Recordent’s integration of WhatsApp and Collection notices reflect its commitment to clients?

Recordent’s integration of WhatsApp as a payment reminder system, alongside the newly added Collection notices, demonstrates the company’s dedication to offering comprehensive solutions that adapt to clients’ evolving needs, ultimately driving their financial success.