Virginia Goodrich Retires After 58 Years at Chamber of Commerce

Virginia Goodrich, affectionately known as “Ginger,” is bidding farewell to her 58-year tenure at the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. During her time at the Chamber, Goodrich has become a living legend, known for her expertise and deep knowledge of the organization’s history. Her retirement marks the end of an era.

Goodrich’s dedication and commitment to her role have earned her the title of the longest-serving employee in any Chamber of Commerce in the United States. She has been an integral part of the Chamber’s success, functioning in various supportive roles throughout the years.

With a heavy heart, her coworkers bid her farewell as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement. However, they express their dismay at losing the wealth of knowledge and experience that Goodrich brings to the organization.

Reflecting on her journey, Goodrich acknowledges the significant changes that have occurred since she first joined in 1965. She vividly recalls the challenges of her early days, including searching for the light switch in her office. But despite these obstacles, she persevered and made an indelible impact on the Chamber’s success.

Goodrich attributes part of the Chamber’s economic achievements to the recruitment of companies and development of business parks. She takes pride in the fact that the Chamber’s efforts have contributed to the growth of the local economy and the employment opportunities it has generated.

Even in retirement, Goodrich’s vast knowledge and experience will remain invaluable to the Chamber of Commerce. She will undoubtedly remain on speed dial for her former colleagues, who will seek her advice and expertise on important matters.

While the Chamber bids farewell to Goodrich, her legacy will live on, reminding future generations of her immense contributions to the organization and the community it serves.