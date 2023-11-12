Ayodhya’s Deepotsav: A Global Celebration of Culture and Spirituality

Ayodhya, the holy city in Uttar Pradesh, came alive with the luminous glow of over 22 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) during the grand celebration of Deepotsav. While the ghats in Ayodhya were adorned with these beautiful lights, people from across the globe also joined in the festivities through social media. In a global show of solidarity, the hashtags #AyodhyaDeepotsav2023 and #UtsavPradeshUttarPradesh trended on X (formerly Twitter), as visuals of the illuminated ghats and the mesmerizing arrangement of diyas in the form of Ram Darbar and the under-construction Ramjanmabhoomi Temple flooded the internet.

Ayodhya’s enchanting Deepotsav procession depicted the cultural magnificence of Lord Ram and the city itself. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya commended the procession, emphasizing its representation of trust and victory. The citizens of Ayodhya felt immense pride as they witnessed the splendor and glory reminiscent of the Treta Yuga, crediting the rapid development and growth of Ayodhya to the unwavering support of the BJP’s government at both the state and central levels. Indeed, this year’s Deepotsav has set in motion the festivities leading up to the installation ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol in the sacred Ramjanmabhoomi temple.

The cultural prestige of Ayodhya shone on the global stage through Deepotsav. Akhilesh Singh lauded the grandeur of the event, highlighting the breathtaking laser show near the Saryu River as a major attraction. Mrinal, another social media user, expressed his admiration for Deepotsav, describing it as a celebration that beautifully showcases the essence of India – the multitude of languages, dialects, and cultures that thrive within its borders.

Archana Pandey, a member of the legislative assembly, shared photographs on Facebook, displaying diyas arranged in the shape of the Ramjanmabhoomi temple before their illumination. According to Pandey, Deepotsav signifies not only a festival but also a commitment to social welfare and the realization of Ramrajya (the ideal reign of Lord Ram). The festivities in Ayodhya even reached far and wide, with the office of Dilip Ghosh tweeting about the record-breaking illumination of 21 diyas, describing it as a moment of pride for every Indian.

As the anticipation mounts, Sudhir Mishra urged people worldwide to witness the glorious spectacle of Ayodhya, which radiates with the divine presence of Lord Ram. Ambika Singh conveyed a call to unite for Deepotsav, emphasizing that the festival of lights symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. With 24 lakh lamps illuminating the city, Ayodhya stands as a beacon of hope and spirituality during this auspicious time.

