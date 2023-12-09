Akron Mayor Apologizes for Innerbelt Project, Emphasizes the Importance of Moving Forward

In a recent report released Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, he expressed his regret for the historical failures of the Innerbelt project and the lasting harm it caused to the community. The Innerbelt project, which began in 1970, aimed to redevelop a perceived blighted area but instead destroyed a thriving Black neighborhood and center of commerce.

Mayor Horrigan’s report, compiled Liz Ogbu, a contracted activist with the city, provides recommendations for the future of the Innerbelt. These recommendations are divided into short-term (one to three years) and long-term (six-plus years) plans. Some of the short-term recommendations include collaborating with other cities undergoing similar processes, issuing an apology from the city, and creating a more consistent communications framework.

Long-term recommendations focus on converting city-owned land into a nonprofit community land trust, approaching redevelopment in phases, and embracing the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail as a connector. The goal is to transform the land into something that acknowledges the past while supporting a sustainable and just future for the community.

Mayor Horrigan emphasized the importance of learning from the mistakes of the past and taking a different approach moving forward. He acknowledged the need to have a solid grasp of history in order to shape a better future. The city has already begun a public engagement process called “Reconnecting Our Community” to gather input and develop plans for the decommissioned stretch of the Innerbelt.

The report will serve as a new chapter in the Innerbelt’s story, and Mayor Horrigan expressed his anticipation to see how the next administration and the master planning team will continue the process with the community. The city plans to issue a request for quotes for a master planning team in 2024, using funding from the Federal Reconnecting Our Communities grant to develop a comprehensive master plan.

While acknowledging the past mistakes and the harm caused, Mayor Horrigan’s focus remains on creating a future that is economically, socially, and physically sustainable and just for the Akron community. By learning from history, engaging with the community, and implementing thoughtful recommendations, Akron aims to repair the damage caused the Innerbelt project and build a more vibrant and inclusive cityscape.