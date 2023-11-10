Hisense 55E7KQ Pro – A Great TV with Impressive Features at an Affordable Price

Hisense is quickly making a name for itself in the Polish market, challenging well-established competitors from Korea (Samsung, LG) and other emerging Chinese players like TCL. One of the standout models in their lineup is the Hisense 55E7KQ Pro. With its impressive specifications and affordable price tag, it has been gaining attention from consumers. Let’s take a closer look.

According to the specifications, the Hisense 55E7KQ Pro offers excellent features. It boasts a VA panel, promising good static contrast values. However, it utilizes standard edge-lit LED backlighting, so the performance may vary. The manufacturer states a brightness of only 350 nits, which is average. The resolution is 3840×2160 pixels, and it offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz when connected to a computer. For gaming consoles, it supports up to 4K@120 Hz. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports and two HDMI 2.0 ports, which should be sufficient for most users.

The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG standards, ensuring great movie experiences. However, the limited backlighting may affect the full potential of the HDR mode. Additionally, it features four HDMI ports, two of which are HDMI 2.1 with support for ALLM and VRR, and two are HDMI 2.0. One downside is that one of the HDMI 2.1 ports also serves as eARC, which means that if you want to connect external speakers through this method, you might lose the option to connect a second gaming console, for example. It also has USB 2.0/3.0 ports and supports Bluetooth and WiFi 5 for wireless connectivity. The TV runs on the Vidaa 7.0 operating system, powered a quad-core MediaTek (MT9618) processor, ensuring smooth performance. Considering its specifications, the Hisense 55E7KQ Pro is priced around 3400 PLN, offering excellent value for money.

