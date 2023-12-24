Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco Expresses Gratitude After Departure

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco bid farewell to the organization and expressed his gratitude for his 11 years of service. Following his recent firing, Telesco took the time to thank the fans and all those he had the privilege of working with during his tenure.

Telesco acknowledged the importance of the NFL being a people business and expressed his appreciation for the hard work, sacrifices, and loyalty of many individuals within the organization. From players and coaches to scouts, trainers, and support staff in various departments such as video, equipment, public relations, grounds crew, security, player engagement, and digital media, Telesco recognized the contributions of each role.

While acknowledging that his time as general manager had come to an end, Telesco expressed optimism for the future and conveyed his undying support for the Chargers, referring to himself and his family as lifelong Bolt Fans.

The Chargers, who recently fired both Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley, find themselves in a challenging position. With a current record of 5-9, they are fourth in the AFC West and on the brink of playoff elimination. The team has appointed JoJo Wooden, the director of player personnel, as the interim general manager, and Giff Smith, the outside linebackers coach, as the interim head coach.

As the Chargers navigate this transitional period, the organization will surely be reflecting on Telesco’s contributions and evaluating the best path forward to revitalize the team’s performance.