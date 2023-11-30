New Beginnings and Tensions Behind the Scenes at AEW

AEW, the pinnacle of professional wrestling entertainment, has always strived to deliver the most captivating content to its fans. However, recent events have sparked intriguing discussions and raised questions about the harmony within the company’s roster. A tweet from AEW World Champion MJF seems to have caused some tensions among his fellow wrestlers.

MJF had originally tweeted about enduring pain but still showing up for AEW Dynamite. Little did he know that his seemingly innocuous post would ignite a flurry of responses. One account, UnsafeChairshot, quoted MJF’s tweet, expressing that he had “almost single-handedly destroyed the feeling.” This exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, who started to wonder about the underlying issues at play.

Adding fuel to the fire, notable AEW stars such as Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry liked the tweet UnsafeChairshot. Each of these wrestlers has their own compelling story to tell. Baker expressed her frustration about the lack of live promo time in 2023, while MJF seemingly enjoys several opportunities of this nature. Guevara, who had been out of action due to a concussion, has now been cleared to return. His engagement with the tweet indicates a possible disagreement or criticism towards MJF. Meanwhile, Perry, who is serving an indefinite suspension from AEW television following the CM Punk-related incident, also added his support to the sentiment expressed in the tweet.

What lies beneath the surface is uncertain. Will these reactions shape upcoming storylines or are they genuine expressions of discontent? Only time will reveal the true nature of these interactions. However, one thing is clear: AEW owner Tony Khan needs to address any potential issues within his locker room.

As fans eagerly await further developments, speculation runs rampant. Do these reactions signify a deeper rift within AEW? How will Tony Khan handle the situation? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

FAQs:

Q: Who is MJF?

A: MJF, whose real name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, is a professional wrestler currently holding the AEW World Championship.

Q: What is AEW?

A: AEW, short for All Elite Wrestling, is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2019.

Q: Who is Tony Khan?

A: Tony Khan is the founder and owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and plays a crucial role in the management and decision-making processes within the company.