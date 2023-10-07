River of Light, the free outdoor art gallery in Liverpool, is set to illuminate the city centre from October 27 to November 5. This year’s theme, ‘United By Light,’ pays tribute to the United By Music strapline used during the Eurovision Song Contest.

Source: The Liverpool ECHO

Definitions:

River of Light: a free outdoor art gallery in Liverpool that illuminates the city center with various light installations.

United By Light: the theme for the River of Light 2022 event, inspired the United By Music strapline used during the Eurovision Song Contest.

WhatsApp: a messaging application that allows users to send text messages, make voice, and video calls over the internet.

Eurovison Song Contest: an international song competition in which participating countries send representatives to perform original songs and vie for the top spot.

