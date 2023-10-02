The Liverpool ECHO Launches WhatsApp Community for Ashley Dale Murder Trial Updates

The Liverpool ECHO has established a dedicated WhatsApp community to provide the latest updates on the trial of five men accused of the murder of Ashley Dale. Ashley, a 28-year-old environmental health officer, was found unresponsive in her home’s backyard on Leinster Road, Old Swan, and later succumbed to her injuries. Detectives believe a gunman forcibly entered her residence and fired indiscriminately, with one shot fatally striking Ashley in the abdomen.

By joining the WhatsApp community, subscribers will receive real-time updates directly to their phones throughout the six to eight-week trial. The ECHO will have reporters present in court every day, providing live coverage of the proceedings.

James Witham, residing on Ashbury Road in Huyton, is one of the five men charged with Ashley’s murder. Witham has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The four other defendants will also stand trial on charges of murder, conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison, possession of a prohibited weapon (a Skorpion submachine gun and ammunition) with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon with intent to endanger life.

The remaining four defendants, Sean Zeisz, Niall Barry, Joseph Peers, and Ian Fitzgibbon, have all pleaded not guilty to the aforementioned charges. Kallum Radford, a 25-year-old from Trentham Road in Kirkby, has pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.

To protect subscribers’ privacy, personal information will remain hidden within the WhatsApp community, and updates will only be sent the Liverpool ECHO team. Subscribers need not worry about constant spam messages overwhelming their WhatsApp feeds, as updates will be provided on a daily basis. If subscribers choose to leave the community for any reason, they can simply click on the group’s name, select “Exit Group,” and terminate their membership.

This initiative the Liverpool ECHO aims to keep the community informed about the case and ensure transparency throughout the trial process.

Source: The Liverpool ECHO