Recall Alert: Popular Soft Drinks Recalled in Southern States

Summary: A recent recall has been issued for three popular soft drinks distributed in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida due to potential foreign material found in the products. The recall, initiated on November 6, 2023, has now been completed, with all impacted products removed from the market. Consumers are advised not to consume, sell, or distribute the recalled products, and to report any incidents of harm caused extraneous materials.

In a recent development, United Packers, LLC, in collaboration with the FDA, has announced a recall of three canned soft drinks that were distributed in Southern states of Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. The recall was prompted the discovery of potential foreign material in the products, raising concerns about consumer safety.

The three soft drinks affected the recall are as follows: Diet Coke packaged in 12oz aluminum cans – 12 pack fridge pack with Lot No. JAN2924MBD3 and Best By date of 01/29/24, Fanta Orange packaged in 12oz aluminum cans – 12 pack fridge pack with Lot No. JUL2924MBD3 and Best By date of 07/29/24, and Sprite packaged in 12oz aluminum cans – 12 pack fridge pack with Lot No. JUL2924MBD3 and Best By date of 07/29/24. The recall includes specific quantities of each product, totaling cases numbering 417, 14, and 1,557 respectively.

It is important for consumers to be aware of the potential risks associated with consuming these recalled products. The recall, which began on November 6, 2023, has now been completed, with all affected products successfully removed from the market.

To ensure consumer safety and prevent further harm, individuals are strongly advised not to consume, sell, or distribute the recalled soft drinks. Additionally, it is crucial that any incidents of harm caused extraneous materials be reported promptly. Reporting such incidents assists in identifying and resolving potential issues, as well as enhancing surveillance measures to prevent harm to others.

If you have consumed any of the recalled soft drinks and are experiencing persistent symptoms, seeking medical care is recommended. Prompt medical attention can help address any potential health concerns that may arise.