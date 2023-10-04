The Roman Empire, despite its ancient origins, has found a resurgence of interest in popular culture, particularly among young men. A TikTok trend called “Winning the chariot race to virality” has sparked conversations about the Roman Empire, with users asking men how often they think about this ancient society. The trend has revealed that gladiator fights and stoic heroism are frequently on the minds of many men, which raises questions about the enduring appeal of the Roman Empire.

Classical studies professor Dr. James Townshend believes this trend provides insight into our collective cultural subconscious. He suggests that the media’s portrayal of the Roman Empire, particularly in movies like Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator,” has contributed to its appeal among young men. The popularized image of Rome as a masculine and violent place may contribute to cultural gender dynamics today.

While the trend centers around men, it is not strictly a masculine topic. Dr. Jacqueline Long, a professor specializing in Roman history and women and gender in the classical world, emphasizes that there is plenty for female classicists to explore within the classical world. Figures like Sappho, a widely renowned poet, challenge the notion that the Roman Empire is solely a masculine interest.

The trend has garnered attention and excitement among students as well. Many find it intriguing to see what topics others are constantly thinking about. Some connect this fascination to the influence of Greek and Roman mythology, with the younger generation growing up with books like “Percy Jackson” that provide insights into ancient history and myths.

While some may view the trend as a manifestation of toxic masculinity, others see it as simply a lighthearted joke. The Roman Empire has always been a source of fascination due to its rich history and captivating stories. It is no wonder that young adults like Seamus Chiles Troutman find themselves thinking about it regularly.

The TikTok trend originated from a viral video posted Artur Hulu, a Swedish reenactor of the Roman Empire. Influenced his father and various media representations, Hulu shared his fascination and prompted the now-famous question about men’s thoughts on the Roman Empire. This trend, though it exploded recently, reveals that the fascination with ancient Rome has always lingered beneath the surface.

