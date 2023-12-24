Netflix’s “Rebel Moon” Receives Mixed Reviews from Critics and Viewers, Calls for a Longer Director’s Cut

The highly anticipated fantasy film “Rebel Moon” Zack Snyder has made its debut on Netflix, becoming the streaming service’s most-watched title. However, critics have not been kind to the film, with one-star reviews labeling it as a “borderline incoherent shambles.” Rotten Tomatoes currently rates the film at a low 23 percent, reflecting the negative critical reception.

Contrary to the critics’ opinions, the audience seems to have a more favorable view of “Rebel Moon.” The film has garnered a 69 percent audience score at the time of writing. It’s worth noting that Zack Snyder has a dedicated fanbase that has shown overwhelming support for his work on social media.

Despite the divided response, there is a common complaint among viewers regarding the film’s pacing issues. Many have taken to social media to express their desire for a longer version or director’s cut of “Rebel Moon.” Netflix had originally decided to hold back an extended cut for an anticipated release in early 2024, but viewers are now clamoring for its immediate availability.

Snyder himself has confirmed the existence of an extended cut that is not suitable for younger audiences. He described it as “almost like a different movie” and stated that Netflix requested a longer version. The director’s cut is said to offer a deeper and more immersive experience within the universe of “Rebel Moon.”

The film follows a group of warriors who must face off against the Imperium, a powerful military force threatening a farming colony on the moon. Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, and Anthony Hopkins, “Rebel Moon” promises an epic tale of adventure and conflict.

While critics may have their misgivings, it seems that “Rebel Moon” has struck a chord with audiences. Whether Netflix will respond to the calls for a longer version remains to be seen, but it’s clear that fans are eager for a more expansive vision of Snyder’s latest creation.