Netflix Subscribers Divided on Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon

Netflix subscribers have mixed feelings about the newly released fantasy film Rebel Moon, directed Zack Snyder. While critics have been highly critical of the film, viewers seem to be enjoying it, despite some pacing issues. However, they are left wanting more, with many expressing a desire for an extended director’s cut.

Rebel Moon, the latest offering from Snyder, has garnered negative reviews from critics, with The Independent describing it as “a borderline incoherent shambles.” On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a disappointing 23% rating. Despite this, viewers have given it a more favorable audience score of 69%.

Snyder, known for his dedicated fanbase, has received strong support from his followers on social media. However, even the fans agree that the film falls short in terms of pacing. Many have expressed their disappointment that Netflix did not release the director’s cut alongside the theatrical version.

One viewer wrote, “I think Netflix holding back a longer – and from what I hear, better – edit really backfired.” Another commenter on Twitter said, “So when is the extended version of Rebel Moon coming out? I still have 30 minutes left but I already want a longer version.”

Forbes predicts that Rebel Moon will suffer due to Netflix’s decision to withhold the director’s cut, hoping to generate hype among Snyder’s fanbase. However, Snyder himself has confirmed the existence of an extended cut that offers a different experience from the theatrical version. He explained that Netflix requested a longer version, resulting in a film that feels like “a different universe.”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, the first installment of a two-part franchise, follows a group of warriors fighting against the menacing Imperium in a fictional galaxy. The star-studded cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix, with Part Two set to release in April 2024. Despite the mixed reviews, Rebel Moon continues to spark conversations among viewers, highlighting the ongoing debate between critics and audiences when it comes to the appeal and success of a film.