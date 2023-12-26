Netflix Subscribers Enjoying Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Despite Negative Critical Reviews

Netflix subscribers are expressing their enjoyment of the new fantasy film Rebel Moon, despite negative reviews from critics. The film, directed Zack Snyder, has become the most-watched title on the streaming service since its release. While critics have called Rebel Moon “a borderline incoherent shambles,” subscribers have given it a 69 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is not surprising that the film is resonating with viewers, considering Snyder’s solid fanbase. Fans have taken to social media to show their support for Rebel Moon. However, even the most ardent Snyder fans have pointed out that the film could benefit from being longer. Many have expressed a desire for the release of the director’s cut, which was held back Netflix for a grand unveiling in 2024.

Reactions on social media have been mixed, with some viewers acknowledging pacing issues in the film. Many believe that these issues could be addressed in the longer cut and have expressed their eagerness to see it. One viewer wrote, “So when is the extended version of Rebel Moon coming out? I already want a longer version.”

Forbes has highlighted the potential negative impact of Netflix’s decision to postpone the release of the director’s cut. They argue that the film may “suffer” as a result. However, Snyder himself has spoken about the existence of an extended version of the film that is not suitable for younger audiences. He described it as “almost like a different movie” and stated that Netflix had asked him to create a longer version.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire tells the story of an army of warriors fighting against the Imperium, a military force threatening a farming colony on the moon. The film features an ensemble cast including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins.

While critics and subscribers may have differing opinions on Rebel Moon, it is clear that the film has captured the attention and enthusiasm of Snyder’s fanbase. With the impending release of Part Two in 2024, fans can look forward to further exploration of the Rebel Moon universe.