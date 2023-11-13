Netflix Reveals Explosive Trailer for Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’

Netflix has recently unveiled an electrifying trailer for Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated film, “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.” The movie is set to have a limited one-week theatrical release starting from December 15, followed a wider streaming release on Netflix beginning December 22.

Zack Snyder’s epic space adventure features a talented ensemble cast including Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, and Cary Elwes. The storyline revolves around a young woman residing on the outskirts of a galaxy, who embarks on a mission to gather a group of fierce warriors in order to protect the galaxy from an impending invasion led a tyrant. Excitingly, Snyder has revealed that “Rebel Moon” takes place within the same universe as his previous Netflix film, “Army of the Dead,” albeit in contrasting settings—one set in outer space while the other unfolds amidst the apocalyptic landscape of Las Vegas.

Although “Army of the Dead” may not have fully explored its expansive mythos on the big screen, Snyder disclosed in an interview with Total Film that a character from “Rebel Moon” will make an appearance in an unreleased “Army of the Dead” animated series, further expanding the interconnectedness between the two films.

Originally conceived as a colossal three-hour-plus movie, Snyder’s initial script for “Rebel Moon” spanned an impressive 172 pages. However, in collaboration with Netflix, it was decided to split the film into two parts. Moreover, Snyder disclosed that both parts of “Rebel Moon” will come with their own director’s cut, targeted at an adult audience seeking a deeper and more immersive experience.

Ahead of its streaming release on Netflix, “Rebel Moon” will be shown in select theaters in key cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and London. Notably, Netflix owns two of the theaters where the movie will be screened—the Paris Theater and the Egyptian Theatre.

With its visually stunning scenes, gripping narrative, and a cast filled with talented actors, “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience that science fiction lovers won’t want to miss.

