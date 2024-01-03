Rebel Moon: A Blockbuster Success on Netflix

Netflix’s Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire continues to dominate the streaming platform, solidifying its position as the top movie for the second consecutive week. With an impressive 34 million views and an estimated 77 million hours watched, the film has unquestionably captured the attention of audiences during the holiday season. Its remarkable staying power is evident, surpassing last week’s figures of 23.9 million views.

While Rebel Moon achieves significant success, it faces tough competition from Leave the World Behind, which has become the service’s biggest hit in a long time with 41 million views in its first week and a staggering 44.9 million in its second week. Nonetheless, Rebel Moon outperforms recent titles such as Leo, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and David Fincher’s The Killer.

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix’s Maestro, despite its awards hype, is absent from the list. However, Top Gun: Maverick has made an impactful entrance attracting 6.2 million views and securing the seventh spot. Impressive for a movie that initially hit streaming platforms a year ago.

Interestingly, two controversial stand-up specials have also gained significant traction on Netflix. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon claims the top spot with 8 million views, while Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer manages to secure fifth place with 2.2 million views, only being available on the platform for a single day during the report’s compilation. Regardless of the controversy surrounding these specials, audiences continue to tune in.

Looking ahead, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver on April 19th. Share your thoughts in the comments about whether Rebel Moon has the potential to become a successful franchise for the streaming service.