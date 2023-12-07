Rebel Moon: A Galactic Battle Unleashed Sooner Than Expected

In a surprising turn of events, Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy epic, Rebel Moon, is set to make its debut on Netflix even earlier than originally scheduled. The first installment, titled “Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire,” will now premiere worldwide on December 21 at 7 p.m. PT, a few hours ahead of its previous release date of December 22.

To make the release even more exciting, Netflix has planned a special treat for audiences in the form of a cinematic digital billboard that will dominate the streamer’s homepage from December 21 to December 25. This immersive experience aims to captivate viewers and immerse them in the world of Rebel Moon.

But that’s not all. Netflix is going above and beyond to generate hype for the film announcing that, upon reaching the end of the movie, viewers will be granted a sneak peek of the teaser trailer for “Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver.” This thrilling sequel is scheduled to hit Netflix on April 19, 2024, ensuring that fans have even more to look forward to.

Throughout the summer, Netflix has been building anticipation for Zack Snyder’s epic project. Despite the setback of a canceled Comic-Con panel due to the writers’ and actors’ strike, the film received a sneak preview at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil. Additionally, personalized trailers were offered to fans at ComplexCon and CCXP, two highly popular events in the industry. Snyder himself made an appearance at CCXP, personally directing some lucky fans for their trailers.

Rebel Moon features an all-star cast, with Sofia Boutella taking on the lead role of a woman with a mysterious past residing on a small agricultural moon on the outskirts of a grand galactic empire. When her peaceful existence is threatened brutal soldiers, she must gather a motley crew of outlaws to stand against the encroaching forces. Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and more talented actors join the ranks of this epic adventure.

As the countdown to Rebel Moon begins, fans can catch a glimpse of the cinematic digital billboard through the provided gif and video, further amplifying the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated Netflix release.