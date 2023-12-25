Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver Trailer Released Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver, marking the conclusion of the two-part film. Director Zack Snyder, who has referred to the film as a war movie, has set its release date for April 19th. The story follows Kora, played Sofia Boutella, as she leads the rebels she recruited in the first chapter in a fierce battle against the Motherworld to protect The Veldt.

Critics have had mixed opinions on Snyder’s work in the past, with either strong admiration or complete disdain. Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire received a lot of negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, except for a handful of critics, including this writer, who appreciated it. However, once the movie premiered on Netflix, it gained a significant number of fans. Reader feedback on the film has been mostly positive, although many have expressed a desire for Snyder to release his director’s cut, which is rumored to be a more complete and R-rated version.

Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver is a PG-13-rated sequel that continues the story from where the first film left off. According to the official synopsis from Netflix, the warriors, led Kora, are preparing to give everything they have to defend their newfound home, The Veldt, against the Realm. As they face inevitable battle, each warrior confronts their past and their reasons for fighting. The rebellion gains strength amidst the impending force of the Realm, forging unbreakable bonds, revealing heroes, and creating legends.

