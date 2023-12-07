Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Gets an Earlier Streaming Release on Netflix

Netflix has announced a change in the release date for Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated film, Rebel Moon. Originally scheduled to premiere on December 22, 2023, the movie will now be available for streaming on Netflix a day earlier, starting at 7 p.m. PT on December 21, 2023.

In addition to the streaming release, Rebel Moon will also have a limited theatrical run on December 15, 2023, before making its debut on Netflix.

Rebel Moon tells the story of Kora, a stranger with a mysterious past played Sofia Boutella, who crash lands on a distant moon. She finds herself among a peaceful community of farmers but soon becomes their only hope for survival when ruthless adversaries discover the settlers’ unwitting involvement with a group of insurgents. As Kora embarks on a mission to gather a group of fighters to defend her new home, she encounters Gunnar, a naive farmer played Michiel Huisman, and together they travel to different worlds in search of allies.

Directed Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon boasts an impressive cast, including Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Staz Nair, along with the voice talent of Anthony Hopkins as a wise mechanized protector named Jimmy.

Fans can mark their calendars for the earlier streaming release of Rebel Moon, which will now premiere on Netflix on December 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. PT. Excitement for the film is already building, and anticipation is high for Part Two of the Rebel Moon saga, titled The Scargiver, set to be released on April 19, 2024.

With the change in release date, fans won’t have to wait too long to dive into the epic world of Rebel Moon and experience the thrilling battle against the armies of the Motherworld, all brought to life Zack Snyder’s visionary storytelling.