Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Receives Official Rating

Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated sci-fi action film, Rebel Moon, has recently received an official rating. The first installment, titled Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, has been granted a PG-13 rating the Motion Picture Association. The rating was given due to “sequences of strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material, and partial nudity.”

Rebel Moon is scheduled to make its debut on Netflix on December 22, 2023, followed its sequel, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, on April 19, 2024. While the first installment is expected to have a limited theatrical release, the official date has yet to be announced the streaming platform.

The film’s synopsis sets the stage for an epic adventure. It revolves around a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself under threat from the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. In desperation, the colony dispatches Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from nearby planets to aid in their fight against the regent.

Rebel Moon boasts an impressive cast, with Sofia Boutella taking on the lead role of Kora. Other notable cast members include Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Djimon Hounsou as General, Staz Nair as Tarak, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, and newcomer E. Duffy as Milius. In addition, Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins lends his voice talent to the character of Jimmy, an ancient robot knight.

Directed Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon is described as a fantasy epic. Snyder co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story he developed with Johnstad. The film is produced Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Zack Snyder for The Stone Quarry, in collaboration with Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen serves as the executive producer for Grand Electric.

