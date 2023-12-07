Rebel Moon’s Netflix Release Date Moves Ahead, Offerings Change for Different Audiences

In a surprising twist, the highly anticipated release of Rebel Moon on Netflix has been rescheduled, bringing it forward a few hours. This means that US audiences will now be able to enjoy the movie a day earlier than originally planned. Instead of waiting until midnight Pacific/3am Eastern on December 22, Rebel Moon will now hit the streaming platform at 7pm Pacific/10pm Eastern on December 21. However, if you’re located in the UK, you’ll still need to exercise a bit more patience, as the movie will only be available for streaming from 2am GMT on December 22.

Alongside this deadline revision, viewers will also be treated to a sneak peek of what’s to come in Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver. A new teaser trailer for the second installment of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic will be shown at the end of the movie. The release of The Scargiver is expected in April, and Snyder himself hints that viewers will be left captivated the cliffhanger ending of Rebel Moon, which sets the stage for the forthcoming sequel.

Rebel Moon takes place in a peaceful colony located on the outer edges of space. However, their lives are suddenly upended when they are viciously attacked the armies of a ruthless dictator. In response, the colony sends the courageous envoy Kora, portrayed Sofia Boutella, to seek assistance from neighboring planets. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

As we eagerly await Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire to grace our screens on Netflix, take the opportunity to explore our recommended selection of the best movies currently available on the platform. Alternatively, you can look ahead to 2024’s most anticipated movie release dates and start building your future watch list.