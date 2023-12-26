Rebel Moon Tops Netflix’s Weekly Viewing Charts, Second Weekend Performance Crucial

Rebel Moon, the much-debated sci-fi epic, achieved an impressive feat becoming the most-watched movie on Netflix last week, revealing the film’s initial success. Garnering an estimated 23.9 million views, it surpassed the viewership of Leave the World Behind, which, despite being in its third week, still managed to gather notable numbers for the streaming giant with 19.7 million views.

Although Rebel Moon’s performance is noteworthy, it falls short of breaking any records on Netflix. Previous releases, such as the Adam Sandler animated film Leo and David Fincher’s The Killer, boasted even larger opening numbers. However, in the case of Netflix, the second weekend is deemed more crucial as it captures an entire week of viewership, providing a more accurate gauge of audience reception. With Rebel Moon being one of Netflix’s most ambitious offerings in recent times, all eyes are on its second-week performance, expected to excel due to the holiday season.

Surprisingly, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, one of Netflix’s highly anticipated award contenders, fails to crack the top 10 list, despite being released just two days prior to Rebel Moon. Could this indicate a disappointing turnout for the expensive Leonard Bernstein biopic? Hopefully, that is not the case, as Maestro receives positive reviews from those who have seen it. However, it is undeniable that Maestro faces a more challenging task of attracting viewers compared to Rebel Moon and Leave the World Behind, which cater to genre enthusiasts.

This year hasn’t been particularly stellar for Netflix Original movies, with only two titles, Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother and Extraction 2, making it into the top 10 most viewed movies of all time.

