Rebecca Loos Accuses David Beckham of Victimizing Himself in Netflix Series

Rebecca Loos, who rose to fame in 2004 after claiming to have had an affair with David Beckham, has accused the former footballer of portraying himself as the victim and tarnishing her reputation in his Netflix series. She also alleges that Beckham indirectly suggests that she is the one responsible for causing Victoria Beckham to suffer.

Loos, now 47, sold her story to the press, claiming to have had an affair with the former England captain. However, the Beckhams have always denied these allegations. In the documentary series, Victoria describes the aftermath of the affair claims as the most difficult period in their marriage.

According to Loos, Beckham’s demeanor in the series is self-pitying, with a constant “poor me” attitude. In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, she expresses her frustration, saying that Beckham is making her look like a liar and insinuating that she is the one who caused Victoria to suffer.

While Beckham has the right to maintain his public image, Loos believes that he is using her as a scapegoat and trying to manipulate the narrative to paint himself as the victim. This portrayal, according to Loos, is potentially damaging to her reputation.

It is important to note that these affair claims have been denied the Beckhams and have not been substantiated. However, Loos feels that her side of the story has been overshadowed Beckham’s portrayal in the Netflix series.

