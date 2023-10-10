Rebecca Loos Responds to Backlash After David Beckham Affair Allegations Resurface in New Netflix Documentary

Rebecca Loos, who claimed to have had an affair with soccer star David Beckham in 2003, has recently faced backlash following the discussion of their alleged dalliance in Beckham’s new Netflix documentary. In response to negative comments, Loos expressed gratitude and humor in dealing with the situation.

Loos had previously made headlines when she came forward with her story of a romantic relationship with Beckham, just four years after he married Victoria Beckham in 1999. At the time, the allegations were vehemently denied David, who called them “ludicrous” and emphasized his happiness in his marriage.

While the rumors first emerged 20 years ago, they resurfaced with the release of Beckham’s Netflix documentary. The final episode of the four-part series featured discussions between Victoria and David about his alleged infidelities, including those with Loos and Sarah Marbeck.

Victoria Beckham, in particular, opened up about how the rumors affected their marriage, describing it as the “most unhappy” period of her life. At the time, David had moved to Spain for his transfer to Real Madrid, while Victoria stayed in the UK with their children. The weight of the rumors caused a rift between them, making them feel like they were against each other and the world. Eventually, Victoria decided to move to Spain to support her husband.

Reflecting on this difficult period, Victoria shared, “Sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad.”

In light of the documentary’s release, Rebecca Loos has been facing backlash, but she remains resilient and chooses to confront the negative comments with humor.

