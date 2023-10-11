Rebecca Loos Contemplates Speaking Out Amid Claims of Affair with David Beckham

Rebecca Loos, the former personal assistant who made headlines in 2004 for alleging an affair with footballer David Beckham while he was married to Victoria Beckham, has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram. The post comes in the wake of claims that she “lied” about the alleged affair.

Loos took to her Instagram story to ask her followers whether she should “speak out” or “keep her head down.” Accompanied a selfie, she created an Instagram poll, giving her fans the opportunity to choose. She expressed her internal conflict, stating, “A part of me wants to continue keeping my head down and getting on with my life, the other part of me wants to speak out. What is your take?”

At present, 68 percent of users have voted for Loos to speak out, while 32 percent have advised her to remain silent. The alleged affair was brought back into the spotlight in David Beckham’s recent Netflix docuseries. In response to online trolls questioning the veracity of her claims, Loos “liked” a comment suggesting that if the story wasn’t true, defamation lawsuits would have been filed.

The alleged affair had a profound impact on Victoria Beckham, who described the months after the scandal as the “hardest” of her life. She expressed feeling as though the couple no longer had each other. David Beckham also opened up about the ordeal, admitting that he and Victoria had to “fight for their family.”

The documentary shed light on the difficulties faced the couple during that time, with Victoria recounting that it felt like the world was against them. She confessed that their relationship at the time felt like an “us against everybody else” situation. The couple even faced challenges in Spain, where it didn’t feel like they had each other either. Victoria described the experience as incredibly difficult and emotionally affecting.

It remains to be seen whether Rebecca Loos will indeed speak out about her alleged affair with David Beckham. As the public awaits her decision, speculation and discussion surrounding this controversial episode continue.

