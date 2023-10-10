“Beckham” Documentary: A Deep Dive into David Beckham’s Life and Career

The recently released four-episode documentary, “Beckham,” on Netflix has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. Released on October 4, this documentary offers an intimate look at the personal and sporting journey of the former England footballer, David Beckham.

The documentary delves into Beckham’s humble beginnings as a working-class boy from East London and traces his rise to becoming one of the most celebrated footballers of his generation. It explores the motivations and tenacity that drove him towards triumph, as well as the challenges he faced in balancing his ambitions with his love for his family.

One crucial aspect of Beckham’s life that the documentary addresses is the rough patch in his marriage to Victoria Beckham. Rumors of infidelity emerged nearly two decades ago, claiming that David had cheated on Victoria with his assistant at the time, Rebecca Loos. In the documentary, Victoria candidly reveals that this period was “the worst time of their marriage.”

While David Beckham has consistently denied the allegations of infidelity, Rebecca Loos, in an interview in 2004, spoke about the nature of their relationship. She described it as purely physical and transactional. However, it is important to note that Rebecca’s name is not mentioned in the documentary itself.

The release of this documentary has reignited discussions about the past controversies surrounding Beckham’s personal life. Some social media users have criticized Rebecca Loos, leading her to respond on her Instagram account, expressing her resilience in the face of the negative comments.

Away from the public eye, Rebecca Loos has built a life in Norway with her husband and two children. She now resides on a farm in a small town in the Norwegian mountains.

“Beckham” allows viewers a closer look at the complex journey of one of football’s biggest legends and provides insights into the challenges he faced both on and off the field.

