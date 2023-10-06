Chinese Athletes’ Censored Hug Raises Eyebrows

A heartwarming photograph of two female athletes hugging after a race has caused controversy in China, as it appears to reference a dark incident in the country’s history. The athletes, Lin Yuwei and Wu Yanni, were captured hugging after Wu won gold in the women’s 100m hurdles final at the Asian Games. However, it was the positioning of their lane numbers, which formed the number 64, that caused a stir.

In China, the number 64 is widely associated with the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square massacre. On that day, a peaceful pro-democracy demonstration turned violent, resulting in the death of hundreds, possibly over 1000, protesters. Since then, any references to the massacre and the events leading up to it have been heavily censored on the Chinese internet.

The photograph, originally posted state broadcaster CCTV on Weibo, was quickly removed after about an hour. State news agency Xinhua also published the photo but cropped out the athletes’ lane numbers. However, the image still circulated on some Chinese news articles, clearly showing the numbers.

The controversy surrounding the photograph comes in the midst of ongoing tensions in the region regarding the commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Demonstrations and gatherings still take place to mark the event, despite strict crackdowns on such activities in China. In Hong Kong, over 20 people were detained earlier this year for attempting to commemorate the massacre, while in Taiwan, hundreds gathered to chant slogans of support for Hong Kong and lit candles shaped like “8964.”

While the athletes may not have intentionally included the number 64 in their hug, the incident nevertheless highlights the sensitivity surrounding the Tiananmen Square massacre and the ongoing efforts to suppress any references to it in China.

