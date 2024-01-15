New Pakistani Film “Wakhri” Explores Women’s Struggles in South Asia

A new Pakistani film titled “Wakhri” is shedding light on the challenges faced women in the country, drawing inspiration from the tragic life of murdered social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch. The film, directed Iram Parveen Bilal, tells the story of Noor, a widowed schoolteacher who gains social media fame and uses her platform to explore the broader struggles of Pakistani women.

Set in rural Pakistan, “Wakhri,” meaning “one of a kind” in Punjabi, offers a realistic portrayal of the experiences of women in the country. With its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival last month, the film has received a mixed response from viewers. It is currently running in cinemas across Pakistan, serving as a social commentary on the challenges faced women in society.

Bilal, the writer, director, and co-producer of “Wakhri,” spoke about the personal sentiment behind the film, revealing that every time a brave woman is taken down, it feels personal. The film aims to reflect the ground realities faced women in Pakistan, highlighting their struggle for freedom of speech.

Qandeel Baloch, whose life inspired the film, became famous for her bold and defiant social media posts. However, her behavior was seen as intolerable her brother, who eventually murdered her. Faryal Mehmood, who plays the dual role of Noor and Wakhri in the film, explained that she was moved to sign the project because of its honest portrayal of Pakistani society.

The film also explores the concept of boldness for women and challenges societal norms that suppress women’s self-expression. Bilal expressed her exhaustion in dealing with social media trolls after the film’s release but also found it revealing in how the film and its central character were labeled as “bold.”

While the filmmakers have plans for an international release of the film, nothing has been finalized yet. However, the positive response from Pakistani viewers, especially women and young girls, has shown signs of evolving attitudes towards women’s rights and empowerment in the country.

“Wakhri” provides an important commentary on the struggles faced women in South Asia and hopes to inspire a positive change in Pakistani society.