Meghan Markle’s Instagram Account: A Lesson in Social Media Caution

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made headlines when she set up her personal Instagram account, @Meghan, back in June 2022. While many expected her to dive back into the world of social media, the Duchess has yet to share a single post or follow anyone on the platform. Despite the temptation to reconnect with her nine million followers, it seems that Meghan is not likely to be posting anything “anytime soon,” according to royal editor Emily Nash.

Experts speculate that the account was set up as a precautionary measure, securing the Instagram handle before it becomes unavailable to her. This move is not uncommon among public figures who want to maintain control over their online presence. However, Meghan’s hesitation to engage with social media could also be attributed to her newfound focus on privacy and protecting her young family.

Since relocating to Montecito, California, Meghan and Prince Harry have embraced a more private lifestyle away from the royal spotlight. The couple has expressed concerns about the impact of social media on their children’s wellbeing. During a recent Archewell Foundation summit, Meghan discussed her fears for their future in the digital age. While her children, Archie and Lilibet, are currently shielded from online exposure, Meghan recognizes the challenges that lie ahead.

Critics argue that the couple’s decision to step back from royal life may have long-term consequences for their children. Royal author Tom Quinn believes that their attempts to escape the spotlight may prove difficult in the long run. Despite their efforts, it is unlikely that they can fully distance themselves from the public eye.

The caution exercised Meghan and Harry regarding social media serves as a lesson for all parents navigating the digital landscape. As technology continues to evolve, it becomes increasingly crucial to prioritize the wellbeing of children and control their exposure. The Duchess’s decision to delay her Instagram comeback is a testament to her dedication as a mother and her commitment to prioritizing her family’s privacy.

