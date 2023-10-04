Image on Reddit Reveals Trash-Filled Street in Delhi, India

An image that surfaced on Reddit in October 2023 showed a street in Delhi, India filled with trash. The authenticity of the image was confirmed, but it was discovered that the image was several years old, and the current condition of the site was unknown at the time of writing.

The origin of the image was traced back to an article published The Times of India in September 2016. Titled “PHOTOS: A ‘swachh’ city? Delhi has become a den of mosquitoes,” the article highlighted the unsanitary conditions in various parts of Delhi and included multiple photographs to depict the issue. It remains unclear as to why or for how long the trash filled the area.

The Reddit post featuring the image sparked discussion among users, with comments highlighting the severity of the situation. Users pondered whether the trash-filled area was a river or a road, emphasizing the extent of the problem.

By comparing the Reddit image with a photograph from the 2016 article, it was noticed that they both featured the same vehicles and a prominent banner reading “NEW COSMOS PUBLIC SCHOOL” in red letters. Using this information, the exact location where the photos were captured was geolocated through Google Maps. However, the Google Maps street view from April 2022 showed a clean environment, indicating that the trash had likely been cleared since the original image was taken.

Given that the image was real but outdated, this claim has been rated as “Outdated.” It is necessary to acknowledge the efforts made authorities and the possibility of improvements in the cleanliness of the area since 2016.

Sources:

– The Times of India

– Reddit user @milktanksadmirer