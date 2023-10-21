Real Madrid and Union Berlin Face Challenging Matchups

Real Madrid, the reigning champion of La Liga, will take on Sevilla on Saturday. With an impressive 8-0-1 record and 24 points, Real Madrid is heavily favored against Sevilla, who currently sits in 14th place with a 2-2-4 record and eight points.

The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on TV via ESPN Deportes in Spanish. English-speaking viewers can watch the game on smart TVs and streaming devices through ESPN+.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin in the Bundesliga is facing a challenging period after seven consecutive losses in all competitions. Since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019, Union Berlin has experienced great success, including a fourth-place finish and Champions League qualification last season. However, this season has been a struggle.

The team’s coach, Urs Fischer, acknowledged the need to face the reality of their current situation. Union Berlin will face second-place Stuttgart on Saturday and Italian champion Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday. Their first experiences in the Champions League did not go well, with a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid and a 3-2 defeat Braga.

In the Bundesliga, Union Berlin’s previously strong defense has been conceding goals, and their attack has not been as effective as last season. Despite the negative results, Fischer emphasized the team’s positive performances and highlighted the need to minimize individual mistakes and improve stability.

Injuries to Rani Khedira and Robin Knoche have affected the team, but both could potentially return for Saturday’s game. However, Croatia defender Josip Juranović will miss the match due to injury.

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß cautioned against underestimating Union Berlin based on their recent losing streak, noting that many of their losses were not clear-cut. He described the series of setbacks as “a little deceptive.” Union Berlin has never been defeated Stuttgart in the Bundesliga before.

