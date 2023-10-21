Real Madrid Faces Sevilla in La Liga Match

On Saturday, September 21, 2023, Real Madrid will be going head-to-head against Sevilla in a La Liga match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain. Fans have the option to watch the match via a free trial of fuboTV or with a subscription to ESPN+. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m.

This match holds significance for Sergio Ramos, the long-time defensive pillar of Real Madrid, who will be facing his former club. Ramos left Madrid in 2021 after playing a crucial role in the club winning 22 titles in 16 seasons, including four Champions Leagues and five Spanish leagues. After a brief stint at Paris Saint-Germain, the 37-year-old Ramos returned to his boyhood club Sevilla last month.

Real Madrid currently stands as the league leader in Spain, largely due to the impressive performance of their new arrival, Jude Bellingham. Bellingham, an England midfielder, has made an impact with 10 goals in 10 appearances for the club, including eight goals in the league, making him the league’s top scorer.

Sevilla, on the other hand, will have their new coach, Uruguayan Diego Alonso, making his debut in this match. Alonso replaced José Mendilibar during the recent international break. Despite leading Sevilla to victory in the Europa League last season, Mendilibar was let go as the team was in 14th place and dangerously close to the relegation zone.

In the overall standings, Real Madrid holds a two-point lead over second-placed Girona, while Barcelona trails three points in third place. Barcelona will also be in action on Sunday, hosting Athletic Bilbao. However, the club is currently under scrutiny due to an investigation into the alleged payment of millions of euros to a referee official. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández may also have to contend with several key players being unavailable due to injuries.

Other matches to look out for include Girona against Almeria, as Girona aims to maintain their impressive start to the season, and Atletico Madrid taking on Celta Vigo. Atletico’s Álvaro Morata has been in solid form, scoring seven times this season, including five in the league and four for Spain in recent European Championship qualifiers.

