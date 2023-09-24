Preview: Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid are set to face off in a highly anticipated La Liga match on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The match will take place at Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Football fans can catch the action on ESPN Deportes or stream it via a free trial of fuboTV or with a subscription to ESPN+.

Real Madrid, under the leadership of coach Carlo Ancelotti, will be eager to secure a victory in this derby match. Forward Vinícius Júnior, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the past month, is expected to make his return to the field. Atlético de Madrid, on the other hand, will be looking to stop the formidable Jude Bellingham from adding to his impressive tally of six goals in as many games since joining Real Madrid.

For Real Madrid, a win in this match would once again establish their two-point lead in the league. Atlético de Madrid, meanwhile, needs a victory to stay within reach of their top rival, who currently sits eight points ahead. Real Betis and Villarreal will also be in action, aiming to bounce back from recent losses in the Europa League.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an intense and fiercely contested match between these two Madrid rivals.

