Preview: Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid in La Liga

Preview: Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid in La Liga

News
Cheryl King

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid are set to face off in a highly anticipated La Liga match on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The match will take place at Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Football fans can catch the action on ESPN Deportes or stream it via a free trial of fuboTV or with a subscription to ESPN+.

Real Madrid, under the leadership of coach Carlo Ancelotti, will be eager to secure a victory in this derby match. Forward Vinícius Júnior, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the past month, is expected to make his return to the field. Atlético de Madrid, on the other hand, will be looking to stop the formidable Jude Bellingham from adding to his impressive tally of six goals in as many games since joining Real Madrid.

For Real Madrid, a win in this match would once again establish their two-point lead in the league. Atlético de Madrid, meanwhile, needs a victory to stay within reach of their top rival, who currently sits eight points ahead. Real Betis and Villarreal will also be in action, aiming to bounce back from recent losses in the Europa League.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an intense and fiercely contested match between these two Madrid rivals.

Source: AP Soccer

Cheryl King

Related Posts

Satara Communal Violence: Family Grieves the Loss of their Breadwinner

Satara Communal Violence: Family Grieves the Loss of their Breadwinner

Tanya King
Snap Inc.: Revolutionizing Visual Messaging with Snapchat

Snap Inc.: Revolutionizing Visual Messaging with Snapchat

Tanya King
Social Media Aficionados Gather for State of Social 2023 Event

Social Media Aficionados Gather for State of Social 2023 Event

Tanya King