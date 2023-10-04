Federico Valverde’s Partner Shares Heartwarming Pictures from Real Madrid’s Champions League Victory

Federico Valverde’s partner, Mina Bonino, recently took to Instagram to share a series of adorable photos from Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League match against Napoli. The Spanish giants emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, thanks to goals from Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and an own goal from Alex Meret. Leo Skiri Ostigard and Piotr Zielinski found the net for Napoli.

In the pictures, Bonino can be seen cheering on Valverde from the stands, along with their children. One image captures Valverde standing next to their three-year-old son, Benicio. The caption reads, “Dad always dad,” accompanied a white heart emoji and a heart-eye emoji.

Valverde and Bonino’s love story began in 2016 when they first connected through social media. They went public with their relationship in 2019 and welcomed their first son, Benicio, in February 2020. The couple became parents for the second time in 2023 with the birth of their second son, Bautista.

During a pre-match press conference before the Napoli game, Valverde was asked about the possibility of becoming the future captain of Real Madrid. The 25-year-old expressed his dream of leading the team and mentioned that he is learning from current leaders such as Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos. Valverde stated that he would love to be the figure Carvajal currently represents and become the captain of Real Madrid.

Valverde also spoke highly of Jude Bellingham, who recently joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. He believes that the Englishman has the potential to become a captain for the club and become instrumental in defining an era.

Sources:

– SBNation