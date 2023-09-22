Real Madrid Surpasses 500 Million Followers Across Social Media Platforms

Real Madrid has become the first sports organization in the world to reach an astounding 500 million followers across all of its official social media accounts. This milestone was confirmed the analytical tool Blinkfire, solidifying the club’s position as a market leader in the digital realm.

Real Madrid operates a total of 37 official accounts, catering to its various divisions including football, basketball, women’s football, and youth football. Additionally, affiliated accounts such as Bernabéu and Madridistas contribute to this massive following. By maintaining accounts in seven different languages — Spanish, English, Arabic, French, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese — the club ensures that it can effectively cater to the diverse needs of its global fan base.

These official accounts serve as a platform for Real Madrid to disseminate information and share engaging content with its communities. Utilizing popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and many more, the club provides audiovisual and interactive material that resonates with its followers.

Real Madrid’s digital dominance extends beyond social media. The club boasts the most visited football club website in the world, averaging around 8.9 million visits per month, according to digital analytics company SimilarWeb. This statistic highlights the club’s ability to engage with its supporters through its online presence and provide them with the latest news and updates in a user-friendly format.

Furthermore, in June 2023, Real Madrid launched its streaming platform, RM Play, further solidifying its commitment to providing high-quality content and immersive experiences for its fans worldwide.

This remarkable achievement showcases Real Madrid’s ability to truly connect with its fan base on a global scale. With their innovative digital strategy and commitment to engaging content, the club continues to establish itself as a leader in the digital sporting landscape.

