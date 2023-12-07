New Jersey: A Lasting Legacy from “The Sopranos”

Summary: “The Sopranos” premiered on HBO 25 years ago and continues to captivate fans old and new. The series revolutionized television and showcased the true essence of New Jersey. Though the landscape may have changed, there are still plenty of iconic spots visited Tony Soprano that fans can explore.

“The Sopranos,” created David Chase, accurately portrayed the references and geography of New Jersey, as Chase himself grew up in Clifton and North Caldwell. Steven Gorelick, director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, praised the authenticity of the series, stating that it presented the state in a way that Chase knew and cherished.

Initially, business owners were bewildered when the production team described their crime drama, but the second season, everyone was eager to have their properties featured on the show. “The Sopranos” went beyond organized crime and delved into complex themes of loyalty, fidelity, familial relationships, and mental health.

The groundbreaking methods used in “The Sopranos,” which employed film-quality techniques of mini-series, have influenced today’s TV shows and streaming services. The success of the series foreshadowed the booming business of filming in New Jersey, as filmmakers appreciate the state’s assets, such as a talented workforce and diverse locations. Additionally, New Jersey’s tax credit program, established in 2018, has further boosted its appeal as a filming location.

As fans continue to immerse themselves in the world of “The Sopranos,” it is clear that the series has left a lasting legacy. Its impact on television storytelling and its portrayal of New Jersey have paved the way for future productions. New Jersey remains a desirable backdrop for the entertainment industry, showcasing its rich history, talent, and cooperation.