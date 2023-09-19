The Impact of Pregnancy Discrimination on Employment

In a recent case in Hong Kong, the District Court ruled that an employer was liable for discriminating against an employee based on her pregnancy. Pregnancy discrimination occurs when an employer treats a pregnant woman less favorably than a person who is not pregnant, which is considered unlawful under the Sex Discrimination Ordinance (SDO).

In this particular case, the pregnant employee had worked for the company for several years and had consistently received positive appraisals and yearly bonuses. However, after the integration of the company’s business units, she became pregnant and informed her employer. Soon after, the company refused to renew her contract and denied her the year-end bonus for that year.

The employer argued that the dismissal was due to business reduction and restructuring, and the bonus was discretionary. They also claimed the employee’s unsatisfactory performance as a reason for withholding the bonus. However, the Court found that the dismissal and the refusal to pay the bonus were discriminatory and based on the employee’s pregnancy.

The Court considered the timing of the employee’s pregnancy announcement and the hiring of a new employee to replace her, which led them to conclude that the pregnancy was a significant factor in her dismissal. As a result, the employer was held liable for discrimination.

This case serves as a reminder to employers to ensure that they do not discriminate against pregnant employees. Discrimination based on pregnancy is unlawful and can result in legal consequences for the employer. It is important for companies to be aware of and comply with anti-discrimination laws to create a fair and inclusive work environment.

Definitions:

Pregnancy discrimination: When an employer treats a pregnant woman less favorably than someone who is not pregnant.

Sex Discrimination Ordinance (SDO): The legislation in Hong Kong that makes it unlawful to discriminate against employees based on their sex, including pregnancy.

