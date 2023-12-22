Real Estate Database Exposes Sensitive Information of High-Profile Individuals

A recently discovered cybersecurity breach has exposed a massive real estate database, containing over 1.5 billion records, including the personal information of high-profile celebrities and politicians. The exposed database belonged to Real Estate Wealth Network, a New York-based company, and was left accessible online without any password protection.

The alarming discovery was made cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler, who found that the exposed database contained a vast amount of sensitive information. Fowler reported that the database had more than 1.5 billion records, with a size of 1.16 TB. The data was organized into various folders, including property history, motivated sellers, bankruptcy, divorce, tax liens, foreclosure, and more.

Apart from property-related information, the database also contained the names, physical addresses, and phone numbers of individuals who had queried the database’s contents. While paid subscribers of Real Estate Wealth Network could only search small portions of the database, Fowler found that he was able to access information related to high-profile individuals such as Kylie Jenner, Blake Shelton, Britney Spears, Floyd Mayweather, and Elon Musk, among others.

After notifying Real Estate Wealth Network about the exposure, they promptly secured the database. However, it remains uncertain how long the data had been left exposed and if any malicious actors had gained unauthorized access.

Fowler stressed the potential dangers of such a breach, as the leaked information could be utilized for various criminal activities. Criminals could piece together the exposed data to target potential victims for fraud or other types of illicit activities. Fowler explained that leaked data can be leveraged in unanticipated ways for years to come, and criminals often find creative ways to exploit it.

Furthermore, the accessibility of this type of sensitive information raises concerns about privacy and security. While some property records are considered semi-public, there is no centralized database that provides citizens with unrestricted access to all information. Different counties across the United States have varying rules and procedures for accessing property records. Fowler noted the serious privacy implications when individuals located in different countries, such as Russia or North Korea, can access sensitive records that local citizens cannot.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity measures and the need for companies to prioritize the protection of personal information. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, safeguarding sensitive data becomes increasingly crucial in preventing potential privacy breaches and illegal activities.