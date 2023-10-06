HR and Recruitment Teams Key to Preparing Workforce for AI-driven Future

A recent report from LinkedIn highlights the increasing impact of AI on jobs and the skills required in the workplace. The report suggests that the skills needed for jobs are estimated to undergo a 65% change 2030 due to the rapid advancements in AI technology.

In India specifically, job postings that mention AI or Generative AI have more than doubled in the past two years. Moreover, these job postings have seen a growth of 2.1 times in applications compared to job postings that don’t mention AI.

LinkedIn’s research also revealed that 98% of professionals in India are eager to use AI at work. Many are looking forward to using AI to seek career advice or handle difficult situations in the workplace.

To prepare their workforce for the changes that lie ahead, business leaders are turning to their HR and recruitment teams. 92% of talent professionals in India report that their role has become more strategic in the past year, particularly in talent acquisition. They believe that AI will play a critical role in automating routine tasks, allowing HR teams to focus on more strategic and human aspects of their roles.

An overwhelming majority (80%) of HR professionals globally believe that AI will be a valuable tool in the next five years. It will enable them to concentrate on strengthening relationships with candidates and colleagues, as well as engaging in creative and strategic work.

Ruchee Anand, Senior Director of Talent and Learning Solutions at LinkedIn India, stated, “AI is bringing in a new era of work, reshaping everything from our workplaces and teams to the very nature of job-seeking and hiring.” She emphasized that HR professionals are at the forefront of this transformation and should focus on developing the necessary skills within their teams.

Business leaders are advised Anand to consider the skills their teams will require in the future. With AI as a tool, HR professionals can simplify routine tasks and concentrate on valuable, people-centric responsibilities. This will ensure that businesses are equipped with the right talent to thrive in an AI-powered work environment.

