Technology Secretary Urges Social Media Companies to Combat Antisemitism and Violent Content

The Technology Secretary has held a roundtable discussion with leaders from major social media companies, including Google, Meta, X, TikTok, and Snapchat, to address the growing issue of antisemitism and extremely violent content on their platforms. The meeting was prompted the recent acts of terrorism carried out Hamas in Israel.

During the discussion, the Technology Secretary called on social media platforms to clearly outline the actions they are taking to swiftly remove illegal content and content that violates their terms and conditions. She particularly emphasized the need for greater efforts to protect children from exposure to violent content related to acts of terrorism.

The Secretary made it clear that immediate action is expected, and the companies expressed their readiness to act swiftly in order to safeguard users and prevent the dissemination of terrorism and antisemitism online. The Secretary requested that each company follow up in writing to confirm the specific steps they are taking to address extremely violent and antisemitic content.

This meeting takes place just prior to the Online Safety Bill receiving Royal Assent. Once the bill becomes law, it will impose a legal obligation on companies to remove illegal content from their platforms and enforce their user agreements and terms. Furthermore, it will mandate companies to ensure the safety of children online. Non-compliance with these regulations could result in severe fines from Ofcom, and even potential imprisonment for executives.

Efforts to combat antisemitism and violent content on social media platforms are taking center stage, with the government reinforcing its commitment to holding these companies accountable for the content shared on their platforms. The Online Safety Bill will play a pivotal role in creating a safer online environment for users, particularly children, and addressing the serious issue of online extremism.

