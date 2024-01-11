Man Arrested for Unlawful Online Activities Involving Minors

A recent investigation the Berks County District Attorney’s Office has led to the arrest of David Fasnacht Jr. for engaging in unlawful activities involving minors. The investigation was initiated following complaints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding incidents of child pornography file sharing on the internet application ‘Snapchat’.

Through administrative subpoenas served upon internet and cellular service providers, detectives were able to identify Fasnacht as the suspect involved in these file sharing incidents. A search warrant was executed at his residence, during which numerous electronic devices were seized.

Upon forensic analysis of the defendant’s electronic devices the Berks County District Attorney’s Forensic Services Unit, explicit digital files of nude juvenile males were discovered on Fasnacht’s Apple iPhone. It was also revealed that this same device had been used for electronic communications on ‘Snapchat’, where nude images were exchanged with several young males.

Further investigation revealed that two juvenile males had sent nude images of themselves to Fasnacht, believing they were communicating with a female of similar age. Both victims were between the ages of fourteen and sixteen at the time.

On January 9, 2024, Fasnacht was charged with multiple offenses, including sexual abuse of children, possession and manufacturing of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and corruption of minors. He surrendered to authorities on January 10 and will be processed at the Berks County Courthouse.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint is merely an accusation, and Fasnacht is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This arrest serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for vigilant monitoring of online activities, particularly when it involves the safety and well-being of minors. Law enforcement agencies, along with organizations such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, play a crucial role in identifying and apprehending individuals who engage in illegal online behavior.