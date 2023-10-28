Scotland’s Covid Conversations: The Lost WhatsApp Messages

Amidst ongoing inquiries into the Scottish Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been revealed that the WhatsApp messages of National Clinical Director Jason Leitch cannot be retrieved as they were deleted daily. This revelation has raised concerns about transparency and accountability within the government.

The lack of note-keeping members of the SNP Covid group, including then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been observed before during the Alex Salmond inquiry. The absence of records begs the question of whether other important decision-making processes have also been conducted without proper documentation.

Lead counsel for the UK Covid inquiry’s module on Scotland, Jamie Dawson, has remarked that minimal evidence in the form of WhatsApp or other informal messaging material has been obtained, with only one exception. These revelations are distressing for those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, raising doubts about the true extent of scrutiny and transparency within the Scottish Government.

If the individuals involved escape proper scrutiny due to the deletion of these crucial WhatsApp messages, it would be a significant blow to the credibility of the government’s claims of transparency. This lack of accountability must not be forgotten as decisions made during the pandemic continue to impact individuals and communities.

In light of these recent developments, it becomes increasingly important to hold the Scottish Government to the highest standards of transparency and to demand answers regarding the decision-making processes behind crucial Covid-19 measures. The public deserves clarity and assurance that all necessary precautions were taken, and that the best interests of the people were at the forefront of these decisions.

