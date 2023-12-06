Norman Lear Remembered: A Trailblazer in Television

Norman Lear, the legendary writer, director, and producer, who revolutionized prime time television, passed away at the age of 101. His death has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from his colleagues and admirers.

Rob Reiner, known for his role in Lear’s iconic sitcom “All in the Family,” expressed his deep sorrow and admiration for Lear, saying, “I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family.”

Jimmy Kimmel emphasized Lear’s groundbreaking contributions, stating, “More than anyone before him, Norman used situation comedy to shine a light on prejudice, intolerance, and inequality. He created families that mirrored ours.”

John Leguizamo, whose acting career was inspired Lear’s storytelling, hailed him as a master and healer through his shows. Leguizamo believes Lear exemplified the qualities that showbiz should aspire to, noting, “He is the consummate creative producer we have long abandoned in the industry.”

George Clooney, who viewed Lear as a dear friend, referred to him as a giant and lamented the loss stating, “It’s hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend. A giant walked in his shoes.”

Quinta Brunson fondly remembered Lear as a significant influence in her life, tweeting, “My Goat. What a life. Rest well, Norman Lear.”

Tyler Perry, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, acknowledged Lear as a hero and someone who inspired him. Perry shared, “You sir are truly one of one! I’m so glad we were on the planet at the same time. Thank you for your example.”

David Simon, the creator of acclaimed TV series “The Wire,” praised Lear’s impact on American television. Simon remarked, “Anyone who ever had a chance to say something pointed or political in an American television entertainment owes Norman Lear their adoration and awe. He saw what was possible in that vacuous glowing box and, almost singularly, he made it so.”

Jane Fonda, who collaborated with Lear on the groundbreaking show “One Day at a Time,” expressed her grief, saying, “Today is a very sad day. Norman Lear, a man who meant a lot to many on a personal level and who changed the face and soul of American comedy, has passed. My heart is heavy. I loved Norman.”

Norman Lear will forever be remembered as a trailblazer who fearlessly tackled societal issues through comedy, leaving an undeniable impact on television and inspiring generations of storytellers.