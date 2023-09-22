Ottawa Legend Carl Haworth Announces Retirement

After a remarkable career in professional football, Ottawa legend Carl Haworth has announced his retirement. The news has garnered an outpouring of support and admiration from fans, teammates, and media alike.

Haworth, who played for Atletico Ottawa in the Canadian Premier League, has had a significant impact on the soccer community in Ottawa. Known for his charisma and values both on and off the field, Haworth has been praised as a leader, professional, coach, athlete, and character.

The Capital City Supporters Group expressed their gratitude, highlighting the sincere difference that Haworth made in the city. They declared it a bittersweet day for the Ottawa legend.

Teammates and fans also took to social media to share their appreciation for Haworth’s contributions. Former Atletico Ottawa captain Drew Beckie sent a heartfelt message, expressing his close bond with Haworth and thanking him for the special memories.

Media outlets such as TSN 1200 and Northern Tribune acknowledged Haworth’s status as an Ottawa sporting icon and praised his leadership qualities. Benedict Rhodes, a sports writer, commended Haworth’s style and impact on Canadian soccer.

The retirement of Carl Haworth marks the end of a chapter in Ottawa soccer history. His legacy as a true professional and leader will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

