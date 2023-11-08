NASA’s Collaborative Approach to Science: Engaging the Public in Discoveries

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate is committed to acquiring knowledge and answering profound questions that have a significant impact on all of humanity. Through innovative methods such as competitions, challenges, crowdsourcing, and citizen science activities, NASA collaborates with the public to make scientific discoveries that enhance our understanding of both our planet and the vastness of space. Over the past two fiscal years, NASA has seen numerous science projects supported through public participation, spanning various fields such as astrophysics, Earth science, and heliophysics.

Q: How does NASA involve the public in scientific research?

A: NASA engages the public through competitions, challenges, crowdsourcing, and citizen science activities to gather valuable insights and contributions for scientific research.

In the realm of astrophysics, NASA’s challenges aim to unveil new information regarding the origin, structure, evolution, and future of the universe, as well as the existence of other celestial bodies beyond our solar system. In one project, NASA invited the public to examine data from the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission to identify moving celestial bodies, including potential planets in our cosmic neighborhood. The project, called Backyard Worlds: Planet 9, has already led to the discovery of over 3,500 brown dwarfs (gas balls too small to be stars) and other fascinating celestial objects.

To gain a deeper understanding of stars, another citizen science project called Disk Detective 2.0 was initiated, encouraging participants to evaluate disks of material around stars. This project, which launched in 2020 as an extension of a previous initiative, has attracted over 12,000 volunteers who have contributed to the discovery of phenomena such as long-lived disks that form planets and the youngest nearby disk around a brown dwarf.

Q: What is the significance of NASA’s Earth science pursuits?

A: NASA’s Earth science pursuits aim to map the connections between vital planetary processes and the climate effects resulting from natural and human-caused changes.

To achieve this goal, NASA has leveraged the power of collaboration through programs like the Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE). In partnership with GLOBE, NASA sponsored the NASA GLOBE Trees Challenge 2022: Trees in a Changing Climate. This challenge prompted educators and students to gather tree height observations, providing valuable data for tracking tree health indicators and ecosystem well-being.

Furthermore, NASA developed the Cooperative Open Online Landslide Repository (COOLR), a web-based platform for sharing reports of landslides. This initiative allows people worldwide to contribute their firsthand accounts, which play a crucial role in validating a landslide hazard model being developed at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Utilizing machine learning techniques, this model estimates the relative probability of landslide occurrences.

Q: How does NASA utilize public involvement in data analysis and air quality estimation?

A: NASA seeks public assistance through competitions to analyze data from its satellite missions and predict air quality levels in various urban areas.

The NASA Airathon: Predict Air Quality competition invited participants to develop algorithms that estimate daily levels of surface-level air pollutants using NASA satellite data and ground measurements. This initiative generated over 1,200 submissions from around the world, aiding in the development of more accurate air quality data products.

Additionally, NASA’s NeMO-Net project demonstrates the potential for public involvement in assessing coral reef health. By painting 3D and 2D images of coral captured using advanced remote sensing technology, participants contribute to the first neural multi-modal observation and training network for global coral reef assessment. With over 43,000 unique downloads and 71,000 classifications, NeMO-Net has successfully engaged the public in this critical ecological endeavor.

Through its collaborative approach, NASA welcomes the public to actively participate in scientific research, enabling the exploration of new frontiers and the acquisition of knowledge that benefits everyone.

Q: How does NASA involve citizens in space exploration missions?

A: NASA involves citizens in space exploration inviting them to contribute to the development of AI capabilities and assisting in image classification.

One prime example is the AI4Mars project, where the public was invited to label images of Mars terrain taken the Curiosity rover. This initiative plays a crucial role in training AI algorithms to help future space rovers autonomously navigate, land, and hibernate on Mars, ensuring mission success without human intervention.

Furthermore, citizens are actively engaged in the JunoCam project. By creating images from raw data captured NASA’s Juno spacecraft, citizen scientists contribute to our understanding of Jupiter and its moons, sharing their creations on various platforms.

NASA’s commitment to involving the public in space exploration and scientific research not only empowers individuals but also enhances our collective understanding of the universe we inhabit.

Note: The original article was sourced from NASA’s official website at www.nasa.gov.