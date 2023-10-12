The RCMP Calls for Increased Vigilance to Protect Canada’s Jewish Community

The RCMP has issued a statement acknowledging threats made on social media towards Canada’s Jewish community and urging the public to remain vigilant. The police force emphasized that any form of intimidation or harassment will not be tolerated and stated that threats against Canadian citizens will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

This warning comes at a time of heightened tensions due to the recent attacks on Israeli civilians Hamas and the escalating violence in the region as Israel strikes the Gaza Strip. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has expressed his concerns to the RCMP leadership regarding the safety of the Jewish community and has confidence that the matter is being treated with utmost importance.

In response to these concerns, police in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Vancouver have increased patrols in certain areas, particularly around Jewish places of worship. Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has stated that although there are currently no credible threats, the police are ramping up patrols at cultural centers, places of worship, and schools across the city. The police force is also launching two command posts to ensure easy access for officers.

The Toronto Police are aware of “global online threats” circulating about events that may occur on Friday, as a former Hamas leader has called for protests worldwide. However, Chief Demkiw reassured the public that there is no credible threat to the communities in the city.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the anxieties being felt both the Jewish and Muslim communities in Canada, assuring them of continued efforts to ensure the safety of places of worship and communities. Local Members of Parliament are also in contact with the local police forces.

As tensions continue to rise globally, it is essential for individuals and communities to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The RCMP’s call for increased vigilance serves as a reminder that it is crucial to stand united and support one another, especially during challenging times.

Definitions:

1. RCMP: Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the federal and national law enforcement agency in Canada.

2. Hamas: A Palestinian political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip.

3. GTA: Greater Toronto Area, a densely populated region in southern Ontario, Canada.

