The Intersection of Technology and Financial Sector: Navigating Operational Risks

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised concerns about the impact of emerging digital technologies on the financial sector, highlighting cyber security, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) as potential sources of operational risks. These risks have the potential for “systemic implications” if left unaddressed, according to Brad Jones, assistant governor of the financial system.

While acknowledging the significant opportunities that AI can offer to the financial system and the broader economy, Jones emphasized the importance of managing the associated risks. He warned that AI could potentially amplify shocks within the financial system, leading to contagion and herding risk, where various parties rely on similar models and data aggregators, thereby generating similar actions. The complexity of AI models and their development outside of the financial regulatory perimeter could result in vulnerabilities that are not immediately apparent to financial institutions or supervisors.

Furthermore, the outsourcing of technology services to large tech companies introduces another operational risk. These providers often operate outside of the financial regulatory framework, raising concerns about governance, risk management, platform concentration risk, and responsiveness in times of crisis. An outage from a cloud service provider could potentially leave many financial institutions unable to perform critical functions, underscoring the need for diversification and robust contingency plans.

In addition to AI and cloud computing, cyber risks remain a constant threat to the financial sector. While Jones acknowledged the existence of multi-faceted actions across industry, regulation, and government to address cyber risks, ongoing vigilance and collaboration are essential to stay ahead of evolving threats.

As the financial sector increasingly relies on technology to drive efficiency and innovation, it must carefully navigate the operational risks associated with emerging digital technologies. Industry participants bear the responsibility of enhancing their resiliency implementing robust risk management practices, diversifying service providers, and ensuring regulatory oversight of all relevant technology-related activities.

