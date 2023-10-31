New Risks and Responsibilities for Industry Leaders in Australia’s Financial System

The Reserve Bank of Australia has issued a warning to business leaders about their responsibility in managing emerging threats to the nation’s financial system. In a speech delivered at an Australian Finance Industry Association event, RBA assistant governor Brad Jones emphasized that Australia is entering a decade filled with new and unprecedented risks.

Among these risks are the growing impact of artificial intelligence, climate change, cyber attacks, and the potential for rapid bank runs accelerated the digital age. Dr. Jones stated that the ultimate responsibility for managing these risks lies with industry leaders, urging them to ensure the resilience of their businesses against emerging threats.

While acknowledging the long-standing nature of bank deposit runs, Dr. Jones pointed out the amplified risk caused the adoption of digital technologies. With the rapid spread of information and misinformation via social media, money can now flow at unprecedented speed, creating herding effects that present new challenges for financial regulators. The ease with which deposits can be withdrawn electronically increases the potential for such bank runs.

In addition to domestic risks, Dr. Jones also highlighted the global threats to Australia’s financial system. Geopolitical tensions and climate change can act as destabilizers, affecting global shipping, cross-border assets, payment systems, and financial market infrastructures. Extreme weather events and rising temperatures can also diminish the value of assets and income streams in certain parts of the economy.

It is essential for industry leaders to understand the gravity of these emerging risks and take necessary steps to mitigate them. A finely calibrated regulatory and supervisory regime alone cannot address these challenges if governance and risk management practices fall short.

