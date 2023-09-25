Razorpay Announces Strategic Partnership with WhatsApp for In-app Payments

Razorpay, India’s leading full-stack payments and business banking platform, has partnered with WhatsApp to enable small businesses to unlock new levels of growth. This strategic partnership allows businesses to finalize sales directly within WhatsApp chats, making it convenient for customers to make payments within the app.

As more businesses adopt WhatsApp for conversational use cases, this integration addresses the challenges of the checkout process. Merchants and retailers can now offer customers a seamless in-app payment experience, eliminating the need to visit multiple websites or use other payment apps.

PolicyBazaar, an insurance aggregator, and boAt, a D2C electronics and wearables company, are already early adopters of this innovation. Other e-commerce, D2C, and utility industry businesses are expected to go live on the platform in the coming days.

By integrating Razorpay and WhatsApp accounts, businesses can not only offer a seamless payment experience but also address issues like cart abandonment, bill payments, and ticket purchases. This solution empowers businesses to convert conversations into sales opportunities and provides customers with instant payment confirmations and order tracking.

Once integrated, businesses can offer their customers access to a comprehensive range of Razorpay’s payment options within the WhatsApp platform, including UPI, cards, net banking, EMI, pay later, and international payments.

This partnership between Razorpay and WhatsApp is set to revolutionize India’s e-commerce sector expanding revenue channels for businesses and providing a more streamlined payment experience for customers.

Sources:

– NewsVoir

– ThePrint