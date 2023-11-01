Raymond Buck: A Life Remembered

Raymond Buck, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, has passed away at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with cancer. He left this world on October 13, 2023, surrounded his loving wife Kay and daughter Cheryl, in Desert Hot Springs, CA.

Born on May 21, 1935, in the small town of Sydney, Montana, Ray was the son of Robert and Susan Buck. Throughout his life, Ray was known for his warmth, kindness, and a deep love for his family.

Ray was married to his first wife, Beverly, until her passing. Together, they raised three children: Wayne, Cheryl, and Allen. Later in life, Ray found love again and married Kay (Stariha) Lisak on August 4, 2000. Together, they shared joyful summers in Superior and spent winters in Desert Hot Springs for the past 23 years.

Ray will always be remembered for his big heart and the impact he made on the lives of his loved ones. He will be dearly missed his wife Kay, children Wayne, Cheryl, and Allen, as well as his step-children Theresa, Sara, Margie, Fran, and Tom. Ray’s legacy also lives on through his seven grandchildren, twelve step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren.

To honor his memory, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Central Assembly of God. The service will be officiated Reverend Tom Miller. Additionally, another memorial will take place on November 18th at 1:00 PM at New Life Nazarene Church in Medford, OR, where Ray lived for many years. He will be laid to rest in Medford, OR.

The family has entrusted Downs Funeral Home in Superior with local arrangements. For those who wish to offer condolences or share memories of Ray, please visit www.downsfh.com.

